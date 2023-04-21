Monero Market Capitalization Reaches $2.83 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.83 billion and approximately $76.90 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $154.75 or 0.00546947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,293.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00319705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00071300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.00437211 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001149 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,268,517 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

