MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $264.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $229.00 to $264.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $226.52 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $420.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,901 shares of company stock worth $24,616,177. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after buying an additional 763,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $147,735,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,354.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,249,000 after buying an additional 371,582 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after buying an additional 325,136 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.