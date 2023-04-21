Monster Beverage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 12,587 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 336% compared to the average volume of 2,886 call options.

MNST traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $57.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cfra lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.50 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

