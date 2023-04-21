Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 1,073 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 674.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 733.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

VCR opened at $247.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.62. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $309.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

