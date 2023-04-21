Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 711,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $346.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $381.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $395.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $330.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

