Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $112,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $883.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $798.10 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $783.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $752.71. The firm has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.93 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

