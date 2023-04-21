Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $167,000 Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,938 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

