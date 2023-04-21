Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $183,000 Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $159.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.90 and its 200-day moving average is $179.06.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.