Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $80.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average is $81.66.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

