Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $82,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $61.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,990 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

