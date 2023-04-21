Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 140,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $73.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.93.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.