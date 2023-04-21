Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

