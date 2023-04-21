Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,094 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

