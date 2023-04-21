Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,225 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.95.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $336.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $541.75.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

