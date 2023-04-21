Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 4,023 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.73.

PANW stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,621.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

