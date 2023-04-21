Moonbeam Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.83 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $220.86 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00064976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00040189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00020747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 623,853,773 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.