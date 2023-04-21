Morgan Stanley Cuts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $215.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.24.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $205.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.73 and its 200 day moving average is $209.08.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

