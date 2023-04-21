Morgan Stanley Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,743.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $1,664.00 to $1,743.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,878.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.4 %

CMG stock opened at $1,798.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,625.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,550.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,816.70.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,440 shares of company stock worth $18,870,221 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 305,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $248,604,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

