Morgan Stanley Increases Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $140.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.50.

NYSE:KMB opened at $139.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

