Morgan Stanley Lowers Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target to $2.60

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2.80 to $2.60 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Quotient Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE QUOT opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $299.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.95. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $6.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,563,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 502,760 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 8,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $13,829,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,623,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 51,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 426,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

