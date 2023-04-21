Morgan Stanley Lowers Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target to $2.60

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2.80 to $2.60 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Quotient Technology Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE QUOT opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $299.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.95. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $6.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient Technology
Quotient Technology Company Profile
Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.
