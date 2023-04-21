Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $104.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.34.

NYSE:MS opened at $90.43 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.02.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

