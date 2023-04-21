Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $90.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,330 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

