Morgan Stanley Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $83.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.96.

NYSE:STT opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in State Street by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

