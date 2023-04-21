Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 5,753 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.11.

About Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF

The Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (TMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of small-cap growth stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. TMFS was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

Further Reading

