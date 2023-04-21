Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Short Interest Down 10.1% in March

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 962,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the first quarter worth $74,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Movado Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Price Performance

MOV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.07. 157,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,718. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $599.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Movado Group Increases Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $194.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.95%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

