MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Short Interest Up 21.4% in March

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,250,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 10,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MP Materials Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE MP traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,979. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.