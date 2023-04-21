MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Raised to $105.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s current price.

MSM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

MSM opened at $91.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

