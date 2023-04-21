Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.60.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $279,520,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $213,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,872 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.