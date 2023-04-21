Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Nasdaq by 121.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

