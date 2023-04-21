Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $235,218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nasdaq by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nasdaq by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 616,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 43,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,593,000 after acquiring an additional 518,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 574,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after acquiring an additional 382,860 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

