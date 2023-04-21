Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $270,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,346,778.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $270,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,346,778.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $50,554.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,047.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,468 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,009 over the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Natera by 12.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Natera by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Natera by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 3.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $54.24 on Friday. Natera has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Natera will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.