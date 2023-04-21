National Bank Financial Boosts Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target to C$11.25

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$11.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ODV has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Osisko Development from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on Osisko Development and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Osisko Development Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ODV opened at C$7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$600.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.25. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of C$4.94 and a twelve month high of C$13.89.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Development will post 0.3611971 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

