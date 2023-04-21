National Bank Financial Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$72.50

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$72.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$66.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 23.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$39.05 and a 12-month high of C$70.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 62.83%. The company had revenue of C$320.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.23 million. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5825797 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total value of C$197,085.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

