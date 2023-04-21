National Bank Financial Raises Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$10.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley raised Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded Lundin Mining to a sell rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Pareto Securities raised Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $811.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

