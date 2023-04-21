National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform-Speculative Rating for Solaris Resources (CVE:SLS)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform-speculative rating on shares of Solaris Resources (CVE:SLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Solaris Resources Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of SLS stock opened at C$6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.15. Solaris Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.38 and a 1-year high of C$7.09.
About Solaris Resources
