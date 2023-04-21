National Bankshares Cuts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$18.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a C$22.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.14.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Performance

TSE:ARX opened at C$16.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.00. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$13.65 and a 1-year high of C$22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.7060755 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.