National Bankshares Trims Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Target Price to C$38.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVE. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.62.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.33. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.90 and a one year high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$5,658,494.05. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Insiders have bought 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.