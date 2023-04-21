National Bankshares Trims Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Target Price to C$3.75

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$3.45 on Tuesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$3.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.96. The stock has a market cap of C$113.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.11.
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
