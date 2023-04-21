National Bankshares Trims Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Target Price to C$3.75

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$3.45 on Tuesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$3.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.96. The stock has a market cap of C$113.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.11.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

