Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 22,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 34,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Nauticus Robotics from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.34.
Institutional Trading of Nauticus Robotics
Nauticus Robotics Company Profile
Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nauticus Robotics (KITT)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.