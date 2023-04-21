Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 22,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 34,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Nauticus Robotics from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.34.

Institutional Trading of Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nauticus Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the third quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the third quarter worth $60,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the third quarter worth $124,000.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications.

