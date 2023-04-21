Navellier & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:SBR opened at $76.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $80.35. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $54.29 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

