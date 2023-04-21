Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $633.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $618.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

