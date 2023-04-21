Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Transcat worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Transcat by 162.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $174,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,923.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.62 million, a P/E ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 0.77. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $91.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRNS shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

