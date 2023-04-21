Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $694,000 Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 28.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $272.69 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.27.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Articles

