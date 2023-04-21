Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 41.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

