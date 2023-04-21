Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New $976,000 Investment in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

