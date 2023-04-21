Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 652.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 115.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

