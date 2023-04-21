Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RES. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in RPC by 160.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RPC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RPC by 20.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

RES opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.77. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.37 million. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

