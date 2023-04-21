Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Andersons by 822.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 448,195 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter worth approximately $8,215,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth approximately $7,076,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after purchasing an additional 120,906 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $121,177.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $121,177.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,650 shares in the company, valued at $938,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,201 shares of company stock worth $1,177,298. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Andersons Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Andersons in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $43.82 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

