Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $482,000 Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $40.84 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.54 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue was up 129.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

