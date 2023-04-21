Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.33.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,646.22 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $60.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.01 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $197,892.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $197,892.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,218. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,585,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,006,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after buying an additional 98,883 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,506,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,922,000 after buying an additional 17,203 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.